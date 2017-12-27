Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Share Price

News coverage about Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axcelis Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1009646097352 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.86, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $1,851,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 44,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,514,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,190 shares of company stock worth $6,334,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.

