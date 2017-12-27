Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Apple by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,503,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 211,684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $875,760.00, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Instinet lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

In related news, SVP Johny Srouji sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $1,004,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,224,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $8,788,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,967 shares of company stock worth $37,944,683. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

