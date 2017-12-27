Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,404,000 after buying an additional 226,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,217,000 after buying an additional 228,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 985.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,268,000 after buying an additional 3,080,574 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,629,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,815,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,626,000 after purchasing an additional 516,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $5,660.00, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.53.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $580.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.97%.

In related news, CEO James Reid-Anderson sold 41,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $2,667,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,570,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,303,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,788. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

