Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Sinovac Biotech (SVA) opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Sinovac Biotech has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $447.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Sinovac Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 282,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 134,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/sinovac-biotech-sva-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Sinovac Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinovac Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinovac Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.