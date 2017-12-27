Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Grows By 6.0%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,486 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500,052 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VGZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN VGZ ) traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 331,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,240. The firm has a market cap of $63.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -1.99. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. is engaged in the gold mining industry. The Company focuses on the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold exploration. The Company operates in the segment of evaluation, acquisition and exploration activities, which focus principally in Australia. The Company’s principal asset is its Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia.

