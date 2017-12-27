Sherritt International (S) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.48. Approximately 700,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 813,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.
S has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $468.77, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.52.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt International Corporation is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Company’s segments include Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Metals segment includes mining, processing and refining nickel and cobalt from lateritic ore bodies, through the partnership with General Nickel Company SA of Cuba (the Moa Joint Venture); an interest in the Ambatovy Joint Venture that owns a nickel operation in Madagascar.
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.