Semtech Co. (SMTC) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Semtech by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,376,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,080,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Semtech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Semtech by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after purchasing an additional 309,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 310,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $85,674.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,592. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech Co. ( NASDAQ:SMTC ) opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,256.19, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.41. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

