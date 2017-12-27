Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,410 Shares of General Cable Co. (BGC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Cable Co. (NYSE:BGC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of General Cable worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Cable in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in General Cable in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in General Cable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in General Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in General Cable by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

General Cable Co. (NYSE BGC) opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. General Cable Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.88.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. General Cable had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. General Cable’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Cable’s payout ratio is presently -20.22%.

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty and communications markets. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia Pacific.

