Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,347 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of RingCentral worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 66.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 984.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 73,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 15,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $749,146.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,775,115.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,583,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,742 shares of company stock worth $14,899,840. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Inc ( NYSE:RNG ) opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,780.00, a P/E ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for businesses to support modern communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including high definition (HD) voice, video, short messaging service (SMS), messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax.

