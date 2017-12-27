Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,722 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $4,885,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $612,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 10.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 171.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,209,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 171.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $665.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.98.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). R.R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. analysts forecast that R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. R.R. Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

