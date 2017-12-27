Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Decreased by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE SLB) opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93,422.07, a P/E ratio of 173.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.83%.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $219,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

