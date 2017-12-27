San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $382,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Needelman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Needelman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 1,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64,850.00, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

