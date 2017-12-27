SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAGE Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8370904393865 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) traded up $9.24 on Wednesday, hitting $165.38. The stock had a trading volume of 691,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,124. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $173.36. The stock has a market cap of $6,810.46, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 3.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.01. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $123.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 210,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $33,103,390.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,296,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $9,565,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,354,367.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

