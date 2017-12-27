Ryanair (RYAAY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News articles about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.879741088796 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY ) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. 200,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

