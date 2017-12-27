Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Case Sheahan sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $273,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. ( NASDAQ:JOUT ) opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $653.35, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

JOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Forward View reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment’s brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment’s brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva.

