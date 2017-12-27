Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (VBIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 345,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,080,738 shares of company stock worth $12,480,151 over the last ninety days. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines, Inc. – has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

