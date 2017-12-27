Royal Bank of Canada (RY) versus Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Head-To-Head Review

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $40.37 billion 2.91 $8.74 billion $5.76 14.03 Farmers National Banc $95.74 million 4.24 $20.55 million $0.84 17.56

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 6 0 0 1.86 Farmers National Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $102.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 22.62% 17.01% 0.95% Farmers National Banc 22.39% 10.35% 1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Farmers National Banc on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries. The Company’s business segments include Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets. The Company, through its segments, serves various lines of businesses, which include Personal Financial Services, Business Financial Services, Cards and Payment Solutions (Canadian Banking), Caribbean and United States Banking, Canadian Wealth Management, United States and International Wealth Management, Global Asset Management, Canadian Insurance, International Insurance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Markets and Other.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc. (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive). The Bank’s subsidiaries include Farmers National Insurance, LLC (Farmers Insurance) and Farmers of Canfield Investment Co. (Farmers Investments). The banking operation offers loans, investments and deposits; the trust operations provide trust services, and the retirement consulting operations offer consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries.

