Reviewing EV Energy Partners (EVEP) and Bill Barrett (BBG)

EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ: EVEP) and Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EV Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bill Barrett has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Bill Barrett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EV Energy Partners $184.89 million 0.14 -$242.89 million ($5.17) -0.10 Bill Barrett $178.82 million 2.12 -$170.37 million ($1.61) -3.08

Bill Barrett has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EV Energy Partners. Bill Barrett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EV Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EV Energy Partners and Bill Barrett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EV Energy Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bill Barrett 0 7 6 0 2.46

EV Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Bill Barrett has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.57%. Given EV Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EV Energy Partners is more favorable than Bill Barrett.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of EV Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Bill Barrett shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of EV Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Bill Barrett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Bill Barrett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EV Energy Partners -118.99% -7.91% -3.64% Bill Barrett -49.61% -7.59% -3.05%

Summary

Bill Barrett beats EV Energy Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EV Energy Partners

EV Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and all of its operations are located in the United States. The Company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica Shale; the San Juan Basin; Michigan; Central Texas, which includes the Austin Chalk area; the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana, and the Permian Basin. Its activities are concentrated in the Ohio and West Virginia areas of the Appalachian Basin. Its properties are located in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico and La Plata County in Colorado. It owns Eagle Ford oil and natural gas properties in Karnes County, including Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk reserves. It holds interest in approximately 9,150 acres in Karnes County. Its properties are located in the Antrim Shale reservoir in Otsego and Montmorency counties in northern Michigan.

About Bill Barrett

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin. Its acreage positions in the DJ Basin are located in Colorado’s eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It had interests in 299 gross producing wells and served as an operator in 202 gross wells, as of December 31, 2016. The Uinta Basin is located in northeastern Utah. Uinta Basin’s estimated proved reserves are 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Uinta Basin has interests in approximately 240 gross producing wells. The Company serves as an operator in over 170 gross wells. The Uinta Oil Program includes over three areas of development located in the basin referred as Blacktail Ridge, Lake Canyon and East Bluebell.

