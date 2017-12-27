Reviewing Electronic Arts (EA) and Yodlee (YDLE)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Yodlee (NASDAQ:YDLE) are both technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and Yodlee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $4.85 billion 6.68 $967.00 million $3.79 27.72 Yodlee N/A N/A N/A ($0.45) N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Yodlee. Yodlee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electronic Arts and Yodlee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 22 0 2.85 Yodlee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus target price of $123.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Yodlee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 23.35% 28.92% 15.51% Yodlee -11.25% -15.54% -11.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Yodlee on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed. The Company markets and sells its games and services through retail channels and through digital distribution channels. The Company’s PC games and additional content can be downloaded directly through its Origin online platform, as well as through third-party online download stores. Its mobile, tablet and PC free-to-download games and additional content are available through third-party application storefronts, such as the Apple Application Store and Google Play.

About Yodlee

Yodlee, Inc. is a technology and applications platform for digital financial services in the cloud. The Company refers to its platform as the Yodlee Financial Cloud. It provides subscription services on a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) basis to financial services clients, whereby its customers offer solutions based on the Company’s platform to their end users. On a business-to-business (B2B) basis, the Company delivers an open platform to customers and third-party developers through its application programming interfaces’ (API’s). The Company also provides transaction-level data for data solutions and market research services. It serves two customer groups or channels, financial institutions and Yodlee Interactive customers. The Company provides access to its solutions across multiple channels, including Web, tablet and mobile.

