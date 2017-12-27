Reviewing Cousins Properties (CUZ) and Cole Real Estate Investments (COLE)

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) and Cole Real Estate Investments (NYSE:COLE) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $259.21 million 15.04 $79.10 million $0.58 16.00 Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A $0.20 N/A

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cole Real Estate Investments. Cole Real Estate Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 48.08% 8.39% 5.42% Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cole Real Estate Investments does not pay a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cole Real Estate Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Cole Real Estate Investments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. It manages a 15.8 million-square-foot trophy office portfolio in the Sun Belt markets of Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa and Tempe. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of real estate assets consisted of interests in 16.2 million square feet of office space and 786,000 square feet of mixed-use space. The Company, through Cousins TRS Services LLC, owns and manages its own real estate portfolio and performs certain real estate related services for other parties. Its properties include Colorado Tower, 816 Congress, Promenade and Gateway Village.

About Cole Real Estate Investments

Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP). The Company’s PCM segment is conducted through Cole Capital Advisors, Inc. (CCA). Through its REI segment, the Company acquires and operates a diverse portfolio of core commercial real estate investments primarily consisting of necessity retail properties located throughout the United States, including United States protectorates. The Company’s PCM segment is responsible for managing the Managed REITs’ affairs on a day-to-day basis, identifying and making acquisitions and investments on the Managed REITs’ behalf. In February 2014, American Realty Capital Properties Inc purchased Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc.

