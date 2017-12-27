Reviewing CBS (CBS) & Belo (BLC)

Belo (NYSE: BLC) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Belo alerts:

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Belo does not pay a dividend. CBS pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBS has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Belo and CBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belo N/A N/A N/A $0.88 N/A CBS $13.17 billion 1.83 $1.26 billion $3.44 17.50

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Belo. Belo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Belo and CBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belo 0 0 0 0 N/A CBS 0 4 23 0 2.85

CBS has a consensus target price of $73.26, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of CBS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Belo has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Belo and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belo N/A N/A N/A CBS 2.14% 58.49% 7.60%

Summary

CBS beats Belo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belo

Belo Corp. (Belo) is a television company. The Company owns 20 television stations, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and MyNetwork TV (MNTV) affiliates, and their associated websites, in 15 markets across the United States. The Company also has three local and two regional news channels. Belo also has a services agreement with the owner and operator of KFWD-TV, licensed to Fort Worth, Texas. Six of the Company’s stations are located in four metropolitan areas in the United States: ABC affiliate WFAA-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth; CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in Houston; NBC affiliate KING-TV and independent KONG-TV in Seattle/Tacoma, and Independent KTVK and The CW Network (CW) affiliate KASW-TV in Phoenix. Belo’s television stations have been recognized with numerous local, state and national awards for news coverage and community service. In December 2013, Gannett Co Inc announced that it has completed the acquisition of Belo Corp.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.