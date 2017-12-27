Reviewing Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) and Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ: ALQA) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alliqua Biomedical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliqua Biomedical and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliqua Biomedical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliqua Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 641.71%. Given Alliqua Biomedical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliqua Biomedical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliqua Biomedical and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliqua Biomedical $18.24 million 0.52 -$28.24 million ($9.86) -0.19 Utah Medical Products $39.30 million 7.59 $12.12 million $3.68 21.78

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Alliqua Biomedical. Alliqua Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alliqua Biomedical does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alliqua Biomedical and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliqua Biomedical -92.49% -64.68% -38.79% Utah Medical Products 34.31% 18.31% 16.40%

Volatility & Risk

Alliqua Biomedical has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Alliqua Biomedical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and Choice Therapeutics, Inc. The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds. The Company utilizes hydrogel technology through which hydrogels are manufactured by introducing a hydrophilic polymer into water to create a feed mix. The Company’s commercial wound care portfolio consists of over four product categories, such as Human Biologics; Antimicrobial Protection; Exudate Management and Contract Manufacturing. Human Biologics include BIOVANCE and Extracellular Matrix (ECM). Under Antimicrobial Protection, the Company offers SilverSeal.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliqua Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliqua Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.