Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.44. 462,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,529,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $29.54, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.97.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 4,509.61%. research analysts expect that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, formerly EnteroMedics Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve.

