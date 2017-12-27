Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.44. 462,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,529,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.97.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 4,509.61% and a negative return on equity of 104.23%. equities research analysts anticipate that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/reshape-lifesciences-rsls-trading-5-9-higher-2.html.

About Reshape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, formerly EnteroMedics Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve.

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.