Research Analysts Set Expectations for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ SIGI) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. 104,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3,377.94, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,763,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,784. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SIGI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-selective-insurance-groups-q3-2018-earnings-sigi.html.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.