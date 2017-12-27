Rentech Nitrogen Partners (RNF) Given Media Impact Score of 0.02

News stories about Rentech Nitrogen Partners (NYSE:RNF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rentech Nitrogen Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6156381476934 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Rentech Nitrogen Partners (NYSE:RNF) opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Rentech Nitrogen Partners has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $436.41 and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Rentech Nitrogen Partners Company Profile

East Dubuque Nitrogen Partners, L.P., formerly Rentech Nitrogen Partners, L.P., is a master limited partnership that owns and operates a fertilizer business. The Company operates through two business segments: East Dubuque and Pasadena. The Company owns and operates the East Dubuque Facility and its Pasadena Facility.

