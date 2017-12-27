RenaissanceRe (RNR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RenaissanceRe earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1849571982538 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR ) traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.26. 241,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,050.00, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($13.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.25) by ($1.56). RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $483.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -28.76%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 5,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,576.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,391 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $188,800.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,810.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,391 shares of company stock worth $2,199,400. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/renaissancere-rnr-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.