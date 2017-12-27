Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 12th

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,433.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

