Redfin (RDFN) and The Competition Critical Survey

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Redfin to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redfin and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $267.19 million -$22.52 million -7.61 Redfin Competitors $419.19 million $31.78 million 1,192.55

Redfin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin N/A N/A N/A Redfin Competitors -16.32% -3.87% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redfin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 5 4 0 2.30 Redfin Competitors 153 372 718 9 2.47

Redfin presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 59.64%. Given Redfin’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redfin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Redfin rivals beat Redfin on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool. The customer can search homes for sale in Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, OR, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, Seattle and Washington. The Company serves over 80 metro areas across the United States.

