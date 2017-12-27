Red Hat (RHT) and Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Red Hat has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red Hat and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat 12.14% 26.23% 7.66% Smith Micro Software -39.83% -265.05% -37.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red Hat and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat 1 8 22 0 2.68 Smith Micro Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Hat currently has a consensus price target of $125.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Red Hat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Hat is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Red Hat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Red Hat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Hat and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat $2.41 billion 8.96 $253.70 million $1.83 66.24 Smith Micro Software $28.24 million 1.47 -$14.51 million ($0.76) -3.83

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Hat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Hat beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc. (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products and services include infrastructure-related offerings, application development-related and other technology offerings, and consulting, support and training services. Its infrastructure-related offerings include Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization. Its application development-related and other technology offerings include Red Hat JBoss Middleware, Red Hat cloud offerings, Red Hat Mobile and Red Hat Storage. Its consulting services include upgrade planning, platform migrations, solution integration and application development.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is a provider of software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The Company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation (3G), fourth-generation (4G) and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Graphics segment includes its consumer-based products, such as Poser, Anime Studio, Manga Studio, MotionArtist and StuffIt. The Graphics segment develops a range of software, including graphic design and animation, compression and personal computer (PC)/Mac utilities, for consumers, professional artists and educators. The Company also offers Family Safety platform for family locator and parental controls.

