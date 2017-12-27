Real Estate Investors PLC. (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Real Estate Investors (LON RLE) remained flat at $GBX 59 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.39 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.50.

In related news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £23,200 ($31,020.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc (REI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate assets in the markets of central Birmingham and the Midlands. The Company generates rental income from retail, office and residential land and property, new lettings, rent reviews, lease renewals, refurbishment, change of use and planning gains.

