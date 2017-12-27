RBB Bancorp (RBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RBB Bancorp ( RBB ) opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $140,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $229,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

