Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,259 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,071,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,091.54.

Alphabet Inc ( NASDAQ GOOGL ) opened at $1,065.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $742,645.00, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.77. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $789.62 and a one year high of $1,086.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $22.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

