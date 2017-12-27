Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Trading Up 5.4%

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 484,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 342,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantenna Communications from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $392.01 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.20.

In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 2,800 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $47,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lionel Bonnot sold 5,500 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $67,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,739 in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 135.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 502.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

