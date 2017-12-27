Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1,407,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 384,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
PTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $153.82 and a PE ratio of -2.73.
In related news, insider Meenu Chhabra purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,500,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,944,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
About Proteostasis Therapeutics
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.
