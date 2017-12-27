Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1,407,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 384,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

PTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $153.82 and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meenu Chhabra purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,500,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,944,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-stock-price-up-5-8-2.html.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.