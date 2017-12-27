ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD) Announces Special Dividend of $0.01

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0106 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA DXD) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,841. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $14.31.
About ProShares UltraShort Dow30
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.
