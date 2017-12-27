ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA RXL) traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. 1,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $90.97.
About ProShares Ultra Health Care
ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
