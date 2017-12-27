ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA RXL) traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. 1,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $90.97.

WARNING: “ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/proshares-ultra-health-care-rxl-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.