ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1136 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA UYM) traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. 5,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.
