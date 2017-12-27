ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3195 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $58.25.

