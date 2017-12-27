Media stories about AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.3802880472918 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (AWF) opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.43, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-alliancebernstein-global-hgh-incm-fd-awf-stock-price.html.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income, and secondarily, capital appreciation. The Fund invests without limit in securities denominated in non-united States currencies, as well as those denominated in the US dollar.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.