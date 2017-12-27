Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Stock Price

Media headlines about New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0320127649223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 362,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,654. The company has a market cap of $14,650.00, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.84 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

