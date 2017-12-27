Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Raytheon (RTN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.4508892093166 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Raytheon from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Raytheon from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.77.

Raytheon ( NYSE:RTN ) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,127. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $141.28 and a 12-month high of $192.41. The stock has a market cap of $54,148.89, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 8.77%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $121,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $152,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,545 shares of company stock worth $291,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

