POSCO (PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, POSCO's American Depository Receipts (ADR) have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter 2017, the company's net income surged 90.5% year over year and grew 71.1% sequentially driven by increase in operating profit and benefit from selling investment securities. On a consolidated basis, POSCO aims to improve businesses and services, as well as generate revenues of approximately KRW 59.5 trillion in 2017, compared with the previous forecast of KRW 59.3 trillion. Crude steel production is projected to be nearly 37.1 million tons versus 37 million tons expected earlier. However, the company is exposed to risks from higher costs and expenses, industry rivalry, huge debt level, geopolitical issues and foreign currency fluctuations. Earnings estimates on the stock remained stable in the last 60 days.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised shares of POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

POSCO ( NYSE PKX ) opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $25,141.46, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

