Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote (PBL) opened at C$17.30 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$7.68 and a 52 week high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Pollard Banknote Limited (Pollard) is a provider of products and services to the lottery and charitable gaming industries across the world. The Company produces and provides a line of instant tickets and lottery services, including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling (telsell), marketing, iLottery, interactive gaming, Social Instants, retail management services and instant ticket vending machines.

