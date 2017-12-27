Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4758187521608 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE MHI) opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective.

