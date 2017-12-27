Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4758187521608 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective.

