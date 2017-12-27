Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer High Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.6245893216944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others.

