Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,436 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $101,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $134,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137,656.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 60.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.65 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

