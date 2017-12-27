Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $32.40 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.38 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.23 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $115,664.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,856 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $265,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $233,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $32.40 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/personal-capital-advisors-corp-has-32-40-million-holdings-in-procter-gamble-company-the-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.