Pentair (PNR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Pentair (NYSE:PNR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pentair earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1849897207694 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE PNR) traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 260,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,458. The company has a market capitalization of $12,662.79, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 384,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,308,502.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,756.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,286. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pentair (PNR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/pentair-pnr-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.